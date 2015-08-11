BRIEF-United Bancshares, Benchmark Bancorp enter plan of merger on March 22 - SEC filing
* United Bancshares Inc - on March 22 co, Benchmark Bancorp entered into an agreement and plan of merger - SEC filing
TAIPEI Aug 11 Taiwan's central bank said on Tuesday it would allow local banks to lower their interbank overnight rates amid recent slowdown in the island's export-driven economic growth.
The rate was lowered to 0.386 percent from 0.388 percent on Monday, said an official at the central bank.
Taiwan reported worse-than-expected second-quarter economic growth of 0.64 percent, a three-year low, weighed by soft demand from China and other markets for its technology exports. (Reporting by Liang-Sa Loh and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
