Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
TAIPEI Aug 5 Taiwan's central bank said on Monday it issued a two-year negotiable certificate of deposit (NCD) for the first time in 10 years in a bid to offer local banks an investment alternative.
The move surprised some traders, who speculated that the central bank could be planning to raise interest rates in the future.
"We are not trying to guide interest rates higher," said a central bank official, adding that traders who saw such a plan "are thinking too much".
The new issue is T$10 billion (US$333 million), only a small percentage of the total of T$6.5 trillion in NCDs the central bank has issued to date, the official said.
Taiwan's central bank periodically issues NCDs to absorb liquidity from the money market.
(T$30.03 = US$1) (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.