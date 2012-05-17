MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly lower, Arabtec and Dana sink in UAE
DUBAI, Feb 20 Gulf stock markets mostly fell in early trade on Monday with Dubai leading the slide, dragged down by a decline in construction firm Arabtec to a five-year low.
TAIPEI May 17 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Thursday that a planned meeting between its chief and his Chinese counterpart on developing banking ties has been postponed until the second half of the year, though the two sides have agreed on the topics for discussion.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and China's Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) have reached a consensus to discuss topics such as speedier processing of banking business applications, offshore wealth management businesses and sharing of supervisory information and experience.
But the meeting between its chairman, Chen Yuh-chang, and the CBRC's Shang Fulin, originally scheduled to be held in Taiwan before the end of June, has been postponed to the second half of 2012.
It didn't elaborate.
An FSC official had told Reuters earlier on Thursday that the talks had been postponed due to preparations for the 18th Party Congress, China's five-yearly meeting that will decide its top leadership.
The delay could further affect already slow progress on cross-strait banking ties, an area that has lagged other business growth between the two political rivals. (Reporting by Emily Chan and Faith Hung; editing by Jonathan standing)
BERLIN, Feb 20 Greece will need less in emergency loans from international lenders than originally agreed in its third bailout programme due to a better-than-expected budgetary developments, the head of the euro zone bailout fund was reported on Monday as saying.
LONDON, Feb 20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares rose 5 percent on Monday, after the lender said on Friday evening it had proposed abandoning the disposal of its Williams & Glyn business after a seven-year struggle to sell the unit to meet European Union state aid demands.