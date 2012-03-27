TAIPEI, March 27 Taiwan's central bank has delivered an initial proposal for a clearing system for China's yuan currency that would allow Taiwan's banks to grab a role in the internationalisation of the currency, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.

The plan envisions one branch of a Taiwanese bank in China and one branch of a mainland bank in Taiwan becoming designated clearance banks, the sources said, though they added that the proposal has yet to receive a response from China.

Taiwan's central bank chief told legislators earlier this month that he hoped Taiwan and China could sign a deal in the near future on a clearing system for the yuan.

China is already the biggest export destination for Taiwan's export-driven economy, but financial sector ties have not kept pace with growth in manufacturing trade, in large part due to acute political sensitivity in Taiwan to a mainlan presence in the sector. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung and Jeanny Kao)