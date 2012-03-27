TAIPEI, March 27 Taiwan's central bank has
delivered an initial proposal for a clearing system for China's
yuan currency that would allow Taiwan's banks to grab a role in
the internationalisation of the currency, two sources with
direct knowledge of the plan said.
The plan envisions one branch of a Taiwanese bank in China
and one branch of a mainland bank in Taiwan becoming designated
clearance banks, the sources said, though they added that the
proposal has yet to receive a response from China.
Taiwan's central bank chief told legislators earlier this
month that he hoped Taiwan and China could sign a deal in the
near future on a clearing system for the yuan.
China is already the biggest export destination for Taiwan's
export-driven economy, but financial sector ties have not kept
pace with growth in manufacturing trade, in large part due to
acute political sensitivity in Taiwan to a mainlan presence in
the sector.
(Reporting by Lin Miaojung and Jeanny Kao)