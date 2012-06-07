TAIPEI, June 7 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Thursday it has approved proposals by Bank of China and Bank of Communications to set up a branch each in Taipei, the first by the Chinese banks on the island.

The regulator also said it expects the applications of Cathay Financial Holdings's Shanghai branch and Chang Hwa Bank's Kunshan branch in China to start yuan business will get approvals by the end of this month. (Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)