BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
TAIPEI Oct 26 Taiwan's central bank said on Monday it will allow local banks to clear Chinese yuan positions with Bank of China's Taipei branch for a broader range of the island's businesses, starting in early November.
Taiwanese banks will be allowed to expand clearing activity, currently just done for trade of goods, to include services and direct investments, according to a central bank statement.
At present, the Taipei branch of Bank of China < is the only China bank that handles yuan clearing on the island. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa and Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
