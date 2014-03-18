TAIPEI, March 18 Taiwan will allow local banks to sell gold and sliver coins from China, the island's Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday.

The move comes amid deepening ties in cross-strait relations, it said in a statement.

Trade and financial ties between Taiwan and China has gathered steam since Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008. A slew of trade pacts have been signed since then. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Richard Borsuk)