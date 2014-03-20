TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's central bank said on Thursday that local banks had the equivalent of $64.92 billion in exposure to Chinese loans, investments and interbank deposits as of end-December, leaving them more exposed to China than any other country.

On a quarterly basis, the exposure increased 27.3 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, the central bank said.

