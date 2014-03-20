UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TAIPEI, March 20 Taiwan's central bank said on Thursday that local banks had the equivalent of $64.92 billion in exposure to Chinese loans, investments and interbank deposits as of end-December, leaving them more exposed to China than any other country.
On a quarterly basis, the exposure increased 27.3 percent in the fourth quarter from the third, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts