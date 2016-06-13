TAIPEI, June 13 Taiwan's opposition Nationalist
Party slammed the island's new government as "suppressive" for
barring former president Ma Ying-jeou from travelling to
Chinese-controlled Hong Kong on the grounds of national
security.
Ma's China-friendly Nationalists lost landslide elections in
January to President Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive
Party (DPP), which has traditionally leant towards independence
from China.
It said barring Ma from visiting the former British colony
of Hong Kong was "completely unhelpful for Taiwan's internal
political reconciliation and social harmony".
"This suppressive style of the just-sworn-in DPP government
is naked to all the people," it said.
Tsai's administration said on Sunday it had barred Ma from
travelling to Hong Kong to give a speech at a media awards
ceremony.
"Based on the international situation faced by Taiwan and in
consideration of national security and interests, Hong Kong is a
highly sensitive area (when it comes to) maintaining our
national security," the Presidential Office said in a statement,
adding that it would be difficult to control the risks of such a
visit.
It added that the decision was made in after a review by a
government committee that included foreign, defence, justice,
China affairs and senior security officials and was in line with
the island's national security regulations.
China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since 1949, when
Mao Zedong's forces won the Chinese civil war and Chiang
Kai-shek's Nationalists fled to the island. Communist Party
rulers in Beijing have vowed to bring Taiwan under its rule, by
force if necessary.
Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one
country, two systems" formula which guarantees wide-ranging
autonomy for the financial hub but was the scene of lengthy and
sometimes violent anti-China street protests in 2014 calling for
fully democratic elections.
China had put forward the "one country, two systems" formula
as a model for Taiwan to follow, which island leaders have
rejected.
China has also repeatedly warned Taiwan of negative
consequences if they fail to recognise Taiwan is a part of China
under Beijing's "one China" principle.
Tsai has said she will maintain the status quo with China,
but has not repeated the "one China" principle.
