TAIPEI, June 13 China has reached consensus with Taiwan on signing a yuan clearing agreement, a government official said on Wednesday, bringing both sides a step closer to a deal expected to benefit Taiwan banks.

The clearing system envisions one branch of a Taiwan bank in China and one branch of a mainland bank in Taiwan becoming designated clearance banks to speed up the processing of money transfers to both sides.

"Authorities on both sides have had smooth communications on setting up the mechanism," said a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, which is under China's State Council.

"This clearing mechanism has been deeply watched by Taiwanese financial services industry... We hope negotiations can be completed soon," the spokesperson told a briefing.

China is already the biggest export destination for the island's export-driven economy, but financial sector ties have not kept pace with growth in manufacturing trade, in large part due to acute political sensitivity in Taiwan to a mainland presence in the sector.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan a breakaway province to be united with the mainland eventually, and by force if necessary.

Taiwan's central bank chief told legislators in March he hoped the deal could be signed in the near. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Roger Tung; Editing by Nick Macfie)