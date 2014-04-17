TAIPEI, April 17 The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in a move that would strengthen capital market links across the Taiwan Straits, a local newspaper reported on Thursday. The TWSE's chairman said recently in China that possible cooperation included allowing companies on both sides to list on each other's bourses and to compile indexes for each other, the Economic Daily reported. President Michael Lin of the TWSE said that Chinese authorities are conducting a final review of the MOU, although there was no word on when the timetable will be finalised, it said. TWSE officials were not immediately available for comments. Business ties between Taiwan and China have steadily increased since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008. Both sides inked a yuan clearing deal last year, opening the door for Taiwan to become an offshore center with Hong Kong and Singapore. (Reporting by Faith Hung)