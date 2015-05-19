TAIPEI May 19 Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd plans to take a 40 percent stake in China's Huishang Futures in a deal that has won the approval of the island's financial regulator.

Fubon Financial will take the stake via its brokerage arm Fubon Securities, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission said Tuesday.

The deal, estimated at not more than 360 million yuan ($58 million), is the first share acquisition by a Taiwanese securities firm in a Chinese futures brokerage to be approved, according to the commission.

The companies were not immediately available for comment.

Fubon Financial has previously expressed interest in acquiring Chinese futures firms in place such as Anhui province and Kunshan, a city in Jiangsu province.

Huishang Futures is based in Anhui.

($1 = 6.2064 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 6.2064 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)