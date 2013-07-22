TAIPEI, July 22 Taiwan is planning to allow Chinese firms to buy bigger stakes in local brokerages, a Taiwanese regulatory source said on Monday, the latest sign of warming trade ties across the Taiwan Strait.

Mainland Chinese companies will be able to buy up to 15 percent of a listed brokerage and 20 percent of an unlisted one, said a source at the Financial Supervisory Commission. Current limits are 10 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

No date has been set yet for the implementation of the plan, said the source, which comes on the heels of both sides signing a pact to open their service industries.

At 0400GMT shares of Yuanta Financial, parent of Taiwan's biggest brokerage, jumped 1.6 percent, beating the broader market's 0.6 percent gain.

