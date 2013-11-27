TAIPEI Nov 27 China's Bank of Communications has applied to sell 1.2 billion yuan ($197 million) of RMB-denominated bonds in Taiwan, its book runner HSBC said on Wednesday, the first such issue by a mainland Chinese company.

The move follows reports that Taiwanese regulators will allow mainland financial institutions to issue the so-called "Formosa bonds" as soon as this week. It is the equivalent of Hong Kong's Dim Sum bond. (Reporting by Faith Hung and Michael Gold; Editing by Eric Meijer)