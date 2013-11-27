BRIEF-Consolidated Tomoka announces settlement of litigation with Wintergreen Advisers
TAIPEI Nov 27 Agricultural Bank of China has applied to sell about 1 billion yuan ($164 million) worth of yuan-denominated bonds in Taiwan, Taiwanese regulators said on Wednesday, the second mainland Chinese bank to enter the Taiwan offshore yuan market.
China's Bank of Communications applied to sell 1.2 billion yuan worth of the bonds earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Roger Tung and Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)
March 7 Sterling Bancorp said on Tuesday it would buy Astoria Financial Corp in an all-stock deal valued at about $2.2 billion to create the sixth largest regional bank in the New York City area by deposits.
March 7 Shares of large U.S. pharmaceutical companies fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was working on a "new system" to lower pricing in the drug industry.