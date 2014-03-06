UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan's central bank governor said on Thursday he hopes to sign a yuan swap deal with mainland China late in 2014.
Governor Perng Fai-nan made the comment in a legislative session, without elaborating immediately.
Taiwan has signed a yuan clearing agreement with Beijing, as the island aims to becoming an offshore hub for the yuan.
(Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts