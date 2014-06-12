TAIPEI, June 12 Taiwanese banks had exposure of $81.27 billion in loans to companies in China as of end-March, rising from $64.92 billion at end-December, the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Taiwan's financial regulators have expressed concern over local banks' exposure to the mainland, as the banks are exposed to increasing risks due to the yuan's recent weakness.

The central bank did not elaborate.

