TAIPEI, April 16 Taiwan will allow mainland
Chinese visitors to Taiwan to buy insurance products in the
island as soon as June, said two people familiar with the
matter.
The move would open some of Taiwan's insurance products to
the wallets of the thousands of Chinese who visit the island
annually and tap new capital for wealth management activities.
In January, Taiwan's parliament approved new regulations
that opened some insurance-related activity to foreign visitors,
including those from mainland China. Market participants had
been waiting for related rules to be drafted and take effect.
The timing should be announced when the Financial
Supervisory Commission discloses additional regulations
governing overseas insurance units, or OIUs, next week, the
sources said.
Life insurance companies will be able to apply for an OIU
license and then be able to engage in insurance business with
mainland Chinese visitors to Taiwan, they said.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)