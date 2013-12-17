TAIPEI Dec 17 Taiwan's financial regulators
will allow local insurance firms to sell Chinese
yuan-denominated life-insurance policies beginning next year,
three sources knowledgeable about the plan said on Tuesday.
The move would be the latest sign of warming ties across the
Taiwan Strait.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) has estimated
such policies to be issued by local insurers could be equivalent
to T$40 billion ($1.3 billion) a year, one of the sources said.
Financial ties between Taiwan and mainland China have
strengthened. Both sides have signed a yuan clearing agreement,
and Taiwan banks can accept yuan deposits and sell yuan bond
funds.
