BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
TAIPEI Nov 8 Taiwan's central bank hopes China will permit Taiwanese financial institutions to give yuan loans directly to local firms operating in some Chinese cities such as Shanghai, deputy governor Yang Ching-long said on Friday.
He made the comments at a forum, and further details were not immediately available.
Taiwan and China signed a currency-clearing agreement earlier this year, allowing the island to tap growth of the yuan's globalisation. (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by John Mair)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.