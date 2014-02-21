TAIPEI Feb 21 China is revising rules to allow
its qualified domestic institutional investor (QDII) funds to
invest in derivatives traded on Taiwan's stock and futures
exchanges, Taiwan's body in charge of relations with mainland
China said on Friday.
The Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) said that the move
comes after it met with its Chinese counterpart, the Association
for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits.
Financial ties across the Taiwan Strait have gathered steam,
with both sides signing a yuan clearing agreement and allowing
banks to invest in each other in the past couple of years.
The QDII scheme is a quota system for allowing Chinese
investors to buy overseas financial assets. Currently QDII funds
may purchase shares in Taiwanese companies, but not derivatives
linked to them.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Jason Subler)