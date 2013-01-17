TAIPEI Jan 17 Taipei Forex Inc., Taiwan's
biggest foreign exchange broker, is planning to launch swaps for
the Chinese yuan against the U.S. dollar soon, two sources with
knowledge of the plans said on Thursday.
The move, which one source said should begin by the end of
March, comes as Taiwan and China are finally set to allow Taiwan
banks to conduct renminbi (RMB) business on the island.
An official of Taiwan's central bank said it needs to grant
approval before the launch takes place.
Taiwan and China signed a clearing system for each other's
currencies in September, kicking off the last leg of an economic
integration that has drawn the sides closer and helped lift
trade to more than $160 billion annually.
Bank of China has been appointed as
the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan.
(Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)