TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan's efforts to negotiate trade deals will be enhanced if it gains membership to a new Beijing-backed international development bank, Taiwan's economic minister said on Tuesday.

Taiwan's government sees membership to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) as smoothening the way into international organisations and trade deals that have been hindered by sensitive ties with its largest trading partner.

Minister of Economic Affairs John Deng told Reuters that how China decides the issue would also shape domestic attitudes.

China on Monday rejected Taiwan's bid to become a founding member of the AIIB, though it said Taiwan was welcome to join as an ordinary member in the future.

"If China wants to be a very responsible international member and if it wants to win some goodwill with Taiwanese society, it should not interfere in any way in Taiwan's international activities," Deng said.

"Taiwan society is very sensitive to this, especially if the issue has no political motive and is simply for Taiwan's economic development and they interfere."

Taiwan's decision to join the AIIB has sparked a heated debate in democratic Taiwan, where deepening relations with autocratic China have caused growing unease.

China has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. But since Taiwan's current president Ma Ying-jeou took office in 2008, enmity has declined considerably and both sides have signed a number of trade and investment deals.

Critics in Taiwan have said the island is becoming too economically reliant on China. But advocates of the government's pro-China policies say stability in cross-strait relations benefits Taiwan's efforts to clinch trade pacts for levelling the global playing field for Taiwanese companies.

Outside of China, Taiwan has completed free trade agreements with just Singapore and New Zealand. It is keen to join major regional trade agreements.

Asked whether China affected how countries negotiate with Taiwan on trade deals, Deng, a seasoned trade negotiator, said negotiating parties had expressed indirectly to him that China was a factor. Most countries do not recognise Taiwan as a nation due to pressure from China.

Political changes are sweeping Taiwan where the long ruling Nationalists, the preferred go-to party for Beijing, are in danger of losing the presidency in 2016 when Ma steps down. Presidential hopeful and a leading contender is Tsai Ing-wen, who leads the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, which China is highly suspicious of.

Over the past year, Taiwan has tightened its oversight on investments related to China. On Monday, the financial regulator set tougher provisioning rules on credit that Taiwanese banks extend on the mainland.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)