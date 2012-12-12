TAIPEI Dec 12 Taiwan's central bank chief Perng Fai-nan said on Wednesday that Bank of China hopes its Taipei branch will open yuan clearing business in Taiwan in a month.

He made the comments in a parliamentary session a day after the Chinese bank was appointed as the clearing bank for yuan transactions in Taiwan.. China's yuan currency is also known as the renminbi. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)