TAIPEI Jan 25 China's central bank and Bank of
China's Taipei branch have signed a clearing
settlement agreement, Taiwan's central bank said on Friday,
completing the last step to prepare for yuan transactions in
Taiwan.
The move comes after China and Taiwan signed an agreement in
September on establishment of a clearing system for yuan
transactions in the self-ruled island. That is raising hopes
that Taiwan will play a key role in the internationalization of
the yuan.
Taiwan's central bank said in a statement that it will allow
local banks to conduct yuan business in Taiwan as soon as the
Chinese New Year, which falls in February.
Bank of China's Taipei branch had earlier been appointed as
the clearing bank in Taiwan.
