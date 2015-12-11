TAIPEI Dec 11 Taiwanese semiconductor tester and packager ChipMOS Technologies Inc plans to release details of a private placement involving Chinese state-backed technology conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said Friday.

The Taiwanese firm will give a briefing at 0900 GMT, the exchange said in a media alert.

Tsinghua's chairman Zhao Weiguo told Reuters last month his firm plans to invest 300 billion yuan ($47 billion) over the next five years in a drive to become the world's third-biggest chipmaker.

