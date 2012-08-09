BRIEF-COPsync announces $1.1 mln registered direct offering of common stock
* COPsync announces $1.1 million registered direct offering of common stock
TAIPEI Aug 9 Taiwan's Compal Electronics Inc , the world's No.2 contract laptop PC maker, said on Thursday that July consolidated sales fell 3.3 percent to T$56.08 billion ($1.87 billion) from a year earlier.
* Trakopolis provides corporate update
* Ciber Inc - Manpowergroup announces acquisition of Ciber Spain; terms of agreement include approximately $7.0 million cash purchase price - sec filing