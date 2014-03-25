* Taiwan's CPC sees LNG imports flat at 12.5 mln tonnes in
2014
* Expects LNG imports to rise to 20 mln T/yr within 10 years
By Jane Chung
GOYANG, South Korea, March 25 Asian buyers of
super-cooled gas in tankers will need to look for new supply out
of Australia and East Africa if the Russia-Ukraine crisis
prompts European utilities to go after U.S. gas exports, said
the chairman of Taiwan's state energy company.
Europe has grown increasingly worried about disruption to a
major fuel source due to uncertainty over the future of Ukraine
after Russia's move to annex the Crimean peninsula. About
one-third of Europe's gas comes from Russia, with 30-40 percent
of that coming via pipelines across Ukraine.
Moscow has in years past cut gas supplies amid regional
disputes, and that possibility has spurred European leaders to
look for ways to be less dependent on Russia, including looking
to the United States gas exports expected to start up next year.
But the possibility of large volumes of U.S. gas exports
heading to Europe is unlikely due to the higher prices commanded
in Asia, the chairman of Taiwan's CPC Corp told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"Unless European countries are willing to pay the higher
prices, it won't happen," said CPC Chairman Sheng-Chung Lin, who
was in South Korea for an international gas conference.
Asian spot LNG prices LNG-AS are running around $18 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), while European LNG
cargoes go for around $10 per mmBtu.
If Europe does decide to compete for U.S. LNG exports in the
future, Lin said buyers in Asia would have to source supplies
from new projects coming up in Australia and Mozambique.
Australia, which is expected to become the world's largest
LNG producer by 2020, has about $190 billion in liquefied gas
export projects under construction.
Meanwhile, Anadarko Petroleum Corp has sold around
two-thirds of its planned Mozambique LNG project to Asian
customers and hopes to sell the rest soon, it chief executive
said on Monday.
Anadarko CEO Al Walker said he expected the remaining third
of the Mozambique LNG supplies to also go to Asian buyers.
The massive offshore Mozambique development is slated to
start up its first exports in 2018, with an eventual capacity of
50 million tonnes per year of LNG.
U.S. LNG exports are slated to start up late next year, but
broad shipments are not expected before 2017.
Of the world's liquefied natural gas, about 70 percent is
consumed by China, South Korea, India, Japan and Taiwan.
In terms of Taiwan's LNG imports in 2014, CPC is expected to
maintain the same level as last year at around 12.5 million
tonnes, Lin said.
Within about 10 years' time, CPC expects its imports to rise
to about 20 million tonnes, he said.
(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Tom Hogue)