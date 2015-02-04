UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TAIPEI Feb 4 At least two people were killed when a Taiwanese TransAsia plane carrying 58 people crashed landed in a Taipei river on Wednesday, the Taiwan government said.
About 16 people were rescued, civil aeronautics authorities told a media briefing. Thirty-one mainland Chinese tourists were among those on board, Taiwan's tourism bureau said. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.