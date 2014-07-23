TAIPEI, July 23 A Transasia Airways plane crashed when making an emergency landing in Taiwan on Wednesday, killing 40 people, China's Xinhua news agency said.

Taiwan media said a domestic flight had crashed, killing or injuring more than 40 people. No more details were immediately available.

Xinhua said the accident happened in Penghu county. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)