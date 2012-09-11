TAIPEI, Sept 11 Taiwan's central bank may have stepped into the island's smaller forex exchange market, two traders said on Tuesday, to stop a rise in the Taiwan currency and ensure the country's exports remain competitive at a time of weak overseas demand.

The Taiwan dollar has risen in recent days because of foreign fund inflows on expectations of easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve to shore up a faltering economic recovery.

But with the island's exports contracting for a sixth straight month in August triggered by weak demand in Europe, China and the U.S., the central bank is seen to have intervened in the smaller Cosmos market, two traders said.

The Taiwan unit was traded as low as T$29.790 against the U.S. dollar at the Cosmos, much lower than the T$29.702 at the main Taipei forex market.

"The (Cosmos) price was done at local banks, indicating it was very likely an intervention by the central bank," a trader said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the matter. Another deal also confirmed the move.

The central bank maintains strict control over the currency and frequently intervenes in the main Taipei forex exchange to keep the currency stable for exporters and discourage speculation.

"We have not monitored the moves on Cosmos, but we might starting today," a central bank official said.

