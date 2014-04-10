BRIEF-Villa world seeks trading halt
* Trading halt is requested in order for co to conduct capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, April 10 The Taiwan dollar soared to its highest level in more than two months in early trade on Thursday.
The local currency jumped by T$0.192 to trade at T29.970 against the U.S. dollar, after briefly going above a key resistance level of T$30 for the first time since early February. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Trading halt is requested in order for co to conduct capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Full year 2016 consolidated net income growth of 13% to 8.1 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, March 20 A lawyer known as her "bullet-proof vest" is on former South Korean president Park Geun-hye's legal team. So are two failed candidates for parliament from her ruling party.