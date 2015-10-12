Nikkei drops on strong yen; automakers tumble on weaker than expected US sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
TAIPEI Oct 12 The Taiwan dollar on Monday rose by T$0.524 to its highest intraday level since early September, boosted by heavy foreign buying and sharp appreciation of the Chinese yuan, a trader said.
About 0724 GMT, the currency firmed T$0.524 to T$32.326 per U.S. dollar, a level not seen since early September. Turnover was busy, exceeding $600 million. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
SINGAPORE, April 4 Asian share markets were down in skittish early trade on Tuesday as investors held their breath ahead of a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.