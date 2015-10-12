TAIPEI Oct 12 The Taiwan dollar on Monday rose by T$0.524 to its highest intraday level since early September, boosted by heavy foreign buying and sharp appreciation of the Chinese yuan, a trader said.

About 0724 GMT, the currency firmed T$0.524 to T$32.326 per U.S. dollar, a level not seen since early September. Turnover was busy, exceeding $600 million. (Reporting by Loh Liang-sa; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)