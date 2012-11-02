SINGAPORE Nov 2 Taiwan's diesel exports are
expected to increase by 5-20 percent in December from the levels
in November and October as refineries add a new unit and return
from maintenance, traders said on Friday.
The bulk of the increase will be from CPC Corp
whose new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) residual fluid catalytic
cracking unit (RFCC) is expected to start commercial operations
soon, they said.
While the start of the new unit has been plagued by delays,
once it's fully operational diesel exports from the plant are
expected to increase by up to double its current volumes,
sources close to the matter said.
"The estimate is to export around 4-5 MR sized cargoes a
month when the RFCC is fully running... right now it's about
3-4," one of the sources said.
A medium-range (MR) vessel can carry about 250,000 to
300,000 barrels of gasoil.
The majority of the volumes will be diesel with 500
parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur, with the rest 0.25 percent
sulphur gasoil, the source added.
Jet fuel exports from the company would remain at about one
MR cargo a month, the source said.
Formosa Petrochemicals Corp is expected to
increase its December diesel exports slightly from November, and
sharply up on May-August when volumes were reduced due to
refinery maintenance at several units, traders said.
Asia's fifth-largest refinery with a 540,000 bpd plant in
Mailiao is expected to export about 16 to 18 MR-sized cargoes in
December.
It is expected to reduce its diesel exports by two cargoes
in November after it shut a residue desulphuriser unit last
month following a leak.
While overall export volumes from Formosa are expected to
increase slightly in December, the majority of them will be sold
to term lifters, a source close to the matter said.
This was due to poor demand in Asia which caused term buyers
to postpone lifting of diesel cargoes until December, when they
have to fulfil their total volumes, the source added.
Formosa's jet exports are expected to range between 2 to 3
cargoes for December, consistent with previous months, the
source said.
The increase in Taiwan's diesel volumes is likely to support
margins in the Asian market at a time when European demand for
gasoil which is used as heating oil is expected to increase,
traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)