SINGAPORE Nov 2 Taiwan's diesel exports are expected to increase by 5-20 percent in December from the levels in November and October as refineries add a new unit and return from maintenance, traders said on Friday.

The bulk of the increase will be from CPC Corp whose new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) residual fluid catalytic cracking unit (RFCC) is expected to start commercial operations soon, they said.

While the start of the new unit has been plagued by delays, once it's fully operational diesel exports from the plant are expected to increase by up to double its current volumes, sources close to the matter said.

"The estimate is to export around 4-5 MR sized cargoes a month when the RFCC is fully running... right now it's about 3-4," one of the sources said.

A medium-range (MR) vessel can carry about 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of gasoil.

The majority of the volumes will be diesel with 500 parts-per-million (ppm) sulphur, with the rest 0.25 percent sulphur gasoil, the source added.

Jet fuel exports from the company would remain at about one MR cargo a month, the source said.

Formosa Petrochemicals Corp is expected to increase its December diesel exports slightly from November, and sharply up on May-August when volumes were reduced due to refinery maintenance at several units, traders said.

Asia's fifth-largest refinery with a 540,000 bpd plant in Mailiao is expected to export about 16 to 18 MR-sized cargoes in December.

It is expected to reduce its diesel exports by two cargoes in November after it shut a residue desulphuriser unit last month following a leak.

While overall export volumes from Formosa are expected to increase slightly in December, the majority of them will be sold to term lifters, a source close to the matter said.

This was due to poor demand in Asia which caused term buyers to postpone lifting of diesel cargoes until December, when they have to fulfil their total volumes, the source added.

Formosa's jet exports are expected to range between 2 to 3 cargoes for December, consistent with previous months, the source said.

The increase in Taiwan's diesel volumes is likely to support margins in the Asian market at a time when European demand for gasoil which is used as heating oil is expected to increase, traders said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Ed Davies)