(Adds details)

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, June 10 Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp sold a diesel cargo for second-half July to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp in a rare move, traders said on Wednesday.

The refiner sold 300,000 barrels of 10ppm sulphur diesel for loading from Mailiao over July 21 to 25 to Mitsubishi at a premium of 65 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, they said.

Formosa last sold a diesel cargo to Mitsubishi early in 2014, one of the traders said.

Mitsubishi is likely to ship the cargo on to Australia, a second trader said, though this could not be confirmed with Mitsubishi.

"Mitsubishi is getting more and more active in selling (diesel) to Australia," he said, adding that Mitsubishi has been shipping about 1 to 2 cargoes of the oil product every quarter.

The cargoes are being shipped from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, he said.

Mitsubishi could not immediately be reached for comment.

Australia's oil product imports, including diesel, in 2015 are expected to grow at the fastest pace in at least seven years as it shuts another ageing refinery.

Australia, which relies heavily on diesel to operate mines and carry products to ports, is now Asia-Pacific's top importer of the fuel, making it an attractive destination for traders who have surplus cargoes.

Japanese refiners have been exploring Australia as a destination for diesel cargoes as they expect diesel exports to surge this year with domestic fuel demand decreasing, traders said.

Idemitsu Kosan and JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corp are some of the others who have shipped diesel cargoes to Australia, they said.

Chinese and Indian refiners have also shipped oil products to Australia despite higher freight charges as mammoth new refineries in the Middle East force them to find alternative outlets for excess cargoes. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue)