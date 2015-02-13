Feb 13 A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the southeastern coast of Taiwan near the city of T'ai-tung, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.

The quake, initially reported as a strong magnitude 6.3, struck at 4:06 a.m. on Saturday (2006 GMT on Friday). It was centered just 14 miles (22.5 km) east of T'ai-tung, the USGS said. It was shallow, only 15.7 miles (25 km) below the seabed, which would intensify its effects.

A magnitude 5.9 quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.

