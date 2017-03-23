UPDATE 1-Even before Anbang chairman detained, some banks halted its products
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan's central bank will maintain economic momentum and appropriately expand domestic demand, the central bank governor said in a report to Taiwan's cabinet on Thursday.
The governor also noted that Taiwan faced changes stemming from external conditions. (Reporting by Taiwan bureau; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg
MOSCOW, June 15 The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in on Thursday.
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)