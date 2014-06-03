UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan's financial regulator said on Tuesday that it will amend rules to help local financial service firms cope with the growing popularity of e-commerce, which is eroding their business.
William Tseng, chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, told reporters that one example of how amending rules could help existing firms would be to allow buyers of insurance sign up for it online instead of just in person, as currently required. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts