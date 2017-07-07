* Exports +13 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +8.7 pct
* Exports to China jump 21 pct y/y, to US up 7 pct
* Shipments of tech parts show solid, double-digit gains
* January-June exports rise 12.5 pct y/y
By Jeanny Kao and J.R. Wu
TAIPEI, July 7 Taiwan's exports in June surged
more than expected, underpinned by robust shipments into China,
as the tech supply chain for gadgets that make up smartphones
and ultra-thin laptops enters its seasonally-busy second half.
June exports rose 13 percent from a year ago, increasing for
a ninth straight month and beating the 8.7 percent forecast in a
Reuters poll.
Imports rose a smaller 3.7 percent for the same time period,
easing back after solid gains in recent months, finance ministry
data showed.
"The peak in imports is slowly passing, but exports' growth
is just starting," said Aidan Wang, an analyst at Cathay
Securities Investment Trust in Taipei.
Although a high base from last year's second half may result
in "ordinary" gains in the months ahead, "the export momentum is
still quite strong," he said.
Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of
technology goods, and its export trend is an important gauge of
global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.
Last month's jump was boosted by a 21 percent on-year
advance in shipments to China, the island's largest export
destination and where many Taiwanese tech firms have production
plants. In May, exports to China rose only 6.4 percent.
GAINS FOR COMPONENTS
Shipments were led by double-digit gains in electronic
components, up 19.5 percent in June from a year ago, and parts
related to information, communication and visual gadgets -
category for smartphones - up 17.2 percent.
For 2017's first half, exports grew 12.5 percent from a year
earlier. The government has forecast shipments for the full year
will rise 8.57 percent compared with 2016, when they contracted
1.8 percent.
Hopes for a strong second half stem from anticipation of a
new, 10th anniversary iPhone by Apple Inc and other
product launches that should fuel year-end holiday demand.
A private barometer of Taiwan's manufacturing activity in
June indicated bright prospects with a sharp rise in new export
orders, a leading indicator of shipments in the following
two-three months.
Taiwan's trade with the United States in June produced a
surplus of $920 million, wider than May's $628 million, ministry
data showed. The trade gap remains below one of the thresholds
that could trigger punitive moves by the U.S. Treasury.
Taiwan, as part of a public comment process on its trade
with the United States, said in May that arms sales narrow the
bilateral trade gap. In June, President Donald Trump's
administration notified Congress of $1.42 billion in arms sales
to Taiwan.
Beatrice Tsai, a Taiwan finance ministry official, told
reporters that arms sales have in the past been included in the
trade figures and would contribute to a narrower trade gap.
(Additional reporting by Liang-sa Loh and Roger Tung; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)