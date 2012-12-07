* Exports to China +3.7 pct y/y
* Exports to U.S. -5.8 pct, to Europe -6.7 pct
* Imports were +0.1 y/y, well below forecast
By Jeanny Kao and Faith Hung
TAIPEI, Dec 7 Taiwan's exports rose only
marginally in November from a year ago, showing that global
demand remains tepid even in the late-year shopping season
that's traditionally good for the island's tech companies.
Exports increased 0.9 percent, far less than the median
forecast for growth of 6.9 percent in a Reuters poll of 11
economists.
In October, Taiwan's exports fell 1.9 percent from a year
earlier.
November was only the second month in the last nine in which
exports of the trade-reliant economy were larger than a year
earlier. The other month was September.
Exports to China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, rose 3.7
percent in November, compared with an increase of 0.3 percent in
October.
Exports to the U.S. were down 5.8 percent on year - compared
with a 9.5 percent drop in October - while those to Europe fell
6.7 percent, less than the previous month's 11 percent tumble.
"Exports were much weaker than expected," said Tim Condon,
Asia economist at ING in Singapore.
"There is no evidence in the Taiwan data that the spending
shock is abating. The question is why is it so much more severe
for Taiwan than for Korea and China. My hypothesis is
electronics - they're too important in Taiwan's export bundle
and people aren't spending on them," he said.
STABILISING AT 'SLOW PACE'
A Taiwan government statement said: "The global economy is
still stabilising at a slow pace, weakening the momentum of
Taiwan's exports."
It said Taiwan's exports in the fourth quarter are "expected
to grow slightly from the year-ago period. Demand for mobile
devices continues to grow, holding up export momentum."
Yeh Mann-tzwu, director of statistics department, finance
ministry, said exports in 2013 will grow from 2012 at a gradual
pace, though there will be ups and downs.
In November, exports of tech, electronics and
telecommunications were relatively solid, while non-tech
products, textile and basic metal declined, the government
statement said.
Imports in November edged up 0.1 percent compared with a 1.8
percent decline in October and a poll forecast for a 7.15
percent increase.
Fellow technology exporter South Korea reported on Monday
its first back-to-back growth of the year for November, but
demand from advanced economies remained weak, indicating any
global recovery would be fragile at best.
For other Asian exporters, the picture has been mixed.
Malaysia on Friday reported that October exports were off 3.2
percent from a year earlier. Singapore's non-oil October exports
were 7.9 percent higher than one year earlier.
DECLINES IN NEW EXPORT ORDERS
In Taiwan, the latest PMI reading slipped to a four-month
low in November, with declines in both new orders and export
orders expected to continue to weigh on industrial output,
checking the pace of any broader recovery.
The picture has also been mixed for Taiwan's important tech
companies.
Smartphone maker HTC Corp's <498.TW > said on Thursday that
its sales for November were T$21.23 billion ($732 million), down
31.4 percent from the same month a year earlier.
UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on
Friday that its November sales rose 11.7 percent from a year
earlier.
Demand for Apple Inc's iPhone 5 and other tech
gadgets that use components made in Taiwan is helping at one
least company.
Largan Precision, which makes camera phone lenses
for Apple, said it had its biggest monthly sales to date in
November.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)