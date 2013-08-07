* Exports up 1.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast +5.1 pct

* Imports fall 7.6 pct yr/yr vs forecast -0.55 pct

* Sales to China fall 0.9 pct; U.S. sales up 1.4 pct

By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Aug 7 Taiwan's July exports grew far less than expected as China's slowdown weighed on other Asian export-reliant economies, offsetting signs of improvement in U.S. demand.

Sales to China, Taiwan's largest export market, contracted in a worrying sign that the island's tech giants will face softening demand in the traditionally buoyant third quarter.

Asian export economies are missing out on a gathering recovery in the Unites States as Europe remains mired in recession and China's economy loses steam.

Taiwan's July exports rose 1.6 percent from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday, against 5.1 percent growth forecast in a Reuters poll. That compared with a rise of 8.6 percent in June and 0.9 percent in May.

"Taiwan exports are in line with the global picture," said Rick Lo, a senior economist of Fubon Financial Holdings . "With China seeing a slowdown, Taiwan exports to that region will take a fall."

Taiwan is home to some of the biggest technology names, but intensifying competition and saturated markets are hitting revenue. The government has cut the island's growth outlook for the year.

Imports dropped 7.6 percent in July, compared with a contraction of 0.55 percent forecast by economists, pointing to a likely slide in near-term exports as part of imports are re-exported.

Exports to China in July slipped 0.9 percent from June's growth of 6.0 percent. Shipments to Europe grew 6 percent versus 7.1 percent in June, while those to Japan edged up 1.2 percent against growth of 9 percent previously, the data showed.

Shipments to the United States in July rebounded, expanding 1.4 percent compared with a 3.1 percent decline in June.

The outlook for Taiwan's exports are shaky as growth in the world's second-largest economy slows. China will report trade data on Thursday. Exports, factory output and retail sales may have all edged up in July, according to a Reuters poll, showing initial signs of stabilisation in the economy as the government takes targeted steps to head off a sharper slowdown.

Taiwan's manufacturing PMI in July contracted for a third straight month with both new orders and new export orders shrinking.

Meanwhile, orders for Taiwan's exports in June shrank for a fifth month, slipping 3.5 percent from a year earlier, as demand from China waned. The island's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for the region's exports and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.

Smartphone maker HTC Corp has forecast that its third-quarter revenue could fall as much as 30 percent from the previous three months, far worse than expected, with analysts not confident about a near-term turnaround.

For graphic on Taiwan's trade balance/exports, click on:

link.reuters.com/vuq27t (Additional reporting by Lin Miao-jung and Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)