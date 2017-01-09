TAIPEI, Jan 9 Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for December, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. Exports for the full-year 2016 fell 1.7 percent from 2015, when it contracted 10.9 percent. DECEMBER REUTERS POLL NOVEMBER Exports (y/y pct) +14.0 +10.4 +12.1 Imports (y/y pct) +13.2 +9.85 +3 Trade balance (US$ bln) +4.86 +4.2 +4.27 DECEMBER NOVEMBER Exports to China (y/y pct) +21.4 +19 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +2.0 +9.1 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +10.2 +0.8 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +0.1 +1.9 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and J.R. Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)