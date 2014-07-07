TAIPEI, July 7 Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for June, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. JUNE REUTERS POLL MAY Exports (y/y pct) +1.2 +1.7 +1.4 Imports (y/y pct) +7.5 +0.7 -2.3 Trade balance (US$ bln) +1.89 +3.71 +5.29 JUNE MAY Exports to China (y/y pct) +3.4 +6.4 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +11.8 +1.0 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +2.8 +5.8 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +4.8 +2.6 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)