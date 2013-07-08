TAIPEI, July 8 Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for June, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday. JUNE REUTERS POLL MAY Exports (y/y pct) +8.6 +2.30 +0.9 Imports (y/y pct) +6.8 -0.02 -8.0 Trade balance (US$ bln) +3.25 +3.01 +4.46 JUNE MAY Exports to China (y/y pct) +6.0 +3.2 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) -3.1 +0.3 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +7.1 -9.7 Exports to Japan +9.0 -9.2 *Revised The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw For graphic on Taiwan's trade balance/exports, click on: link.reuters.com/vuq27t (Reporting by Miaojung Lin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)