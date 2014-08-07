TAIPEI, Aug 7 Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for July, released by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday. JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Exports (y/y pct) +5.8 +6.98 +1.2 Imports (y/y pct) +9.5 +8.55 +7.5 Trade balance (US$ bln) +2.61 +3.07 +1.89 JULY JUNE Exports to China (y/y pct) +6.5 +3.4 Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +2.4 +11.8 Exports to Europe (y/y pct) +8.9 +2.8 Exports to Japan (y/y pct) -1.9 +4.8 The ministry's website is at www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)