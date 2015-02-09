Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI Feb 9 Taiwan's exports, imports and trade balance for January, released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.
JANUARY REUTERS POLL DECEMBER
Exports (y/y pct) +3.4 +2.58 -2.8
Imports (y/y pct) -4.8 +0.18 -12.3
Trade balance (US$ bln) +4.8 +4.0 +4.45
JANUARY DECEMBER
Exports to China (y/y pct) +11.8 -5.6
Exports to U.S. (y/y pct) +8.1 +14.6
Exports to Japan (y/y pct) +2.7 -3.2
Exports to Europe (y/y pct) -12.6 -5.7
The ministry's website is at
www.mof.gov.tw (Reporting by Jeanny Kao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order