* 2015 GDP growth put at 3.28 pct, down from 3.78 pct
* Exports expected to shrink for 1st time since 2009
* Strong Taiwan dollar seen as factor for export weakness
By Faith Hung and Jeanny Kao
TAIPEI, May 22 Taiwan on Friday cut its 2015
full-year economic growth target and said exports will contract
fall this year, citing weak demand for the island's products
from China and other markets.
The growth target for the export-driven economy, which the
government had raised in February, was reduced to 3.28 percent
from 3.78 percent.
The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics
said exports will contract 2.62 percent in 2015 rather than
expand 1.02 percent. If there is a shrinkage, it will be the
first since 2009.
Imports are now projected to decline 8.75 percent this year,
rather than decline 2.07 percent.
Taiwan's worse-than-expected exports in recent months have
provided further evidence that the recovery of global economies
remains uncertain and demand for electronic gadgets is soft.
"The Taiwan dollar has been rising faster than currencies in
Japan, South Korea and China, leading to relative weakness for
tech exports," said Ku jun-wen, economist at Jih-Sun Securities.
This year, the Taiwan dollar has appreciated more than 4
percent against the U.S. dollar. Taiwan's central bank has asked
major custodian banks to look into foreign customers'
transactions, two central bank officials told Reuters on Friday,
amid worries that foreign inflows could over-inflate the Taiwan
dollar.
Q1 GROWTH RATE TRIMMED
Also on Friday, the government trimmed Taiwan's
first-quarter economic growth rate to 3.37 percent, from a
preliminary 3.46 percent.
It slashed the full-year inflation target to 0.13 percent
from an earlier 0.26 percent.
Earlier this week, Taiwan reported that April had the worst
export orders in more than two years, with big falls from Japan
and China flagging softening demand for its electronic gadgets.
The orders are a leading indicator of demand for Asia's
exports and for hi-tech gadgets, and typically lead actual
exports by two to three months.
"Demand from developed markets, the U.S. and Europe in
particular, continues to improve... However, the slowdown in
emerging market, falling Chinese demand in particular, does
warrant cautions," according to a UBS report published this
week.
Analysts say Taiwan's exports should pick up in the second
half of 2015 thanks to the Christmas shopping season and if
Apple Inc's iWatch shipment meets expectations.
In 2014, driven by Apple's highly anticipated launch of new
iPhone models, the island's tech exports and overall export
orders soared to records.
