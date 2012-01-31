* 2012 forecast trimmed as external demand seen weak
* CPI forecast upped, could rule out rate cut
* Q4 hit by tumble in investment by tech firms
(Adds information, context)
By Jonathan Standing
TAIPEI, Jan 31 Taiwan trimmed its forecast
for economic growth this year for a third time amid a gloomy
outlook for exports, after a sharp slowdown in investment by
tech companies helped push the island into a mild recession in
the fourth quarter.
In a sign that this year will be a tough one for Asia's
exporters, the government put 2012 growth at 3.91 percent, less
than the 4.19 percent it forecast late last year and the third
cut since an initial forecast of 4.51 percent made in mid-2011.
The economy shrank 0.25 percent in the fourth quarter on a
seasonally-adjusted quarterly basis, after contracting 0.21
percent in the June-September period. Most economists define a
recession as two consecutive quarters of shrinkage.
Taiwan is one of the most open of Asia's exporters, with an
exports-to-GDP ratio of 74 percent, making it extra-vulnerable
to declines in external demand. With Europe mired in a crisis of
debt, austerity and rising unemployment, the U.S. recovery
uncertain and China's red-hot growth slowing down, demand for
Taiwan's exports is slowing sharply, and a rebound may take some
time.
"I don't think there will be a substantial recovery in the
current quarter," said Ma Tieying, economist at DBS in
Singapore.
"For us to see a substantial recovery, it would be only in
the second quarter. One reason is that the global uncertainty is
still there. We expect first-quarter GDP growth to decline
further from the previous quarter."
The Taiwan's government trimmed 2012 forecast remains more
upbeat than the 3.2 percent median in a Reuters poll of 24
economists this month. Forecasts in that polled ranged
from as low as 0.9 percent to as high as 4.1 percent.
"The government remains optimistic even after revising down
the 2012 forecast," said Cheng Cheng-mount, economist at Citi in
Taipei.
"It may be more bullish in the recovery in H2 because of
stimulus policies it can make use of, such as attracting more
investment from China by opening up the markets more."
BLEAK PERIOD FOR HI-TECH
The government estimated real GDP grew 4.03 percent in
2011, less than half the 10.72 percent growth rate seen in 2010.
The 0.25 percent contraction in the last quarter of 2011,
compared to the previous three months, reflected a bleak period
for many of the hi-tech exporters that drive Taiwan's growth.
Companies such as smartphone giant HTC reported
poor sales at the end of last year as the global slowdown sapped
demand.
TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said
this month it will reduce capital spending in 2012 as it sees
slower industry growth and lower margins than expected amid a
stuttering global economy.
Investment was the biggest drag on the quarter, falling 19.2
percent and mirroring the drop in exports, since most private
investment in Taiwan goes on its export industries.
"By industry, a number of sectors saw a YoY contraction,
including manufacturing, construction, finance, insurance and
real estate," said Frances Cheung, senior strategist at Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"It is a disappointing set of data. The road ahead should
continue to be tough, and we forecast 2012 GDP growth at 3.4
percent."
Orders for Taiwan's exports, a leading indicator of actual
export demand, contracted in December for the first time in two
years, while growth in actual exports in the
month was the slowest in more than two years.
MIXED REGIONAL PICTURE
The fourth-quarter figure came amid a mixed growth picture
for other Asian exporters, with Philippine Q4 GDP slightly above
forecasts but South Korea's well below and Singapore's
contracted, signalling it could slip into recession.
China meanwhile, Taiwan's top trading partner, posted
above-forecast Q4 GDP but the pace of growth was still a two and
half year low. For full coverage of Asian GDP, see
.
Taiwan's central bank is expected to hold rates steady at
1.875 percent at its next policy meeting in March, with
economists noting that the government on Tuesday revised up its
forecast for inflation this year to 1.29 percent from 1.14
percent.
It did not cut rates at the last meeting in December, as
some had expected, as it still saw danger from inflation.
While the central bank has room to cut in March
to give exporters a boost, its vigilance on prices may stay its
hand.
Some economists in fact see a quicker recovery for Taiwan,
especially after the ruling party was re-elected in January's
presidential and parliamentary elections, pointing to stable and
open relations with trading partner China.
"The continuation of government policies will be conducive
to portfolio and direct investment, including foreign investors
who had taken a wait-and-see approach in the lead-up to the
election," said Raymond Yeung, senior economist at ANZ in Hong
Kong.
"The growth outlook is more positive than the post crisis
period in 2008-09."
All figures are preliminary and will be revised in about two
to three weeks, when the government will give more commentary.
(Additional reporting by Jeanny Kao, Faith Hung and Clare Jim
in TAIPEI and Kevin Yao in BEIJING; Editing by Richard Borsuk)