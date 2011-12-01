TAIPEI Dec 1 Taiwan outlined measures to protect its export-driven economy from a global slowdown, promising to boost exports and domestic consumption while monitoring the impact of Europe's debt crisis and a faltering U.S. recovery at weekly high-level meetings.

The government said on Thursday its plans include stabilising the financial system, monitoring inflation, boosting exports and consumption, reviewing regulations on mergers and acquisitions and paying special attention to hi-tech industries such as flat panels, but did not give any specific measures.

The island's export growth has slowed markedly in recent months as demand in Europe withers, and the government has made a series of cuts to growth forecasts for this year and next.

Presidential and legislative elections will be held in January, and the government faces a tough fight for re-election. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)