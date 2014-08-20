TAIPEI, Aug 20 Taiwan's export orders for July, released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Wednesday. The data is an indication of the strength of Asian exports and of global demand for technology. JULY REUTERS POLL JUNE Export orders (y/y pct) +5.7 +7.3 +10.6 Export orders from China +9.2 +14.5 Export orders from U.S. +1.5 +6.7 Export orders from Europe +3.2 +15.2 Export orders from Japan +1.9 +4.2 The ministry's website is www.moea.gov.tw/ (Reporting by JR Wu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)